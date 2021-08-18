SENTA Announces Three Strategic Management Changes
SENTA Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Implement Its Strategic Growth JourneySANDY SPRINGS, GEORGIA, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, SENTA (Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announced three new management changes effective immediately. Len Schiavone is appointed to Chief Operations Officer, Jen Morgan is named Chief Financial Officer, Zack Usilton as Chief Development Officer.
“This is an elevating time at SENTA and with this esteemed group of executives we are poised for continued growth and expansion,” said Adam Low, CEO, SENTA. “I am excited about SENTA Partners’ growth and the plans this new leadership team has developed to move SENTA to even greater levels of success.”
As Chief Operating Officer at SENTA, Len Schiavone is responsible for guiding SENTA’s organic growth strategy and organization of all essential business processes including integration, marketing, and administrative and operational functions. Prior to joining SENTA, Len Schiavone had served as the President of Hospice Pharmacy Solutions (HPS), a private equity sponsored company focused nationally on hospice, palliative, and long-term care patients and DaVita, a national kidney care organization.
Jen Morgan oversees the Corporate Accounting, Financial Reporting, Treasury, Tax, Revenue Cycle Management, Financial Planning & Analytics and Information Technology at SENTA Partners. She comes to SENTA from Eyecare Partners, one the nation’s largest physician management services organization where she served as Vice President, FP&A and Business Analytics and, previously, Vice President, Finance & Treasury.
As Chief Development Officer, Zack will contribute to strategic planning and addressing development issues within SENTA. He joined SENTA from DaVita, Inc., the largest kidney care company in the world, where he oversaw all corporate development and market strategy over much of the Southeastern US: a $1B in annual revenue market.
SENTA’s largest affiliated practice, Atlanta Allergy & Asthma is one of the largest allergy practices in the Southeast and has been the premier provider of state-of-the-art, quality care, and research in the field of allergy, asthma and immunology. Atlanta Allergy & Asthma’s board-certified allergists and specialty-trained advanced practitioners treat both children and adults at 17 office locations throughout Atlanta and north Georgia.
Formed by Shore Capital Partners and based in Atlanta, GA, SENTA is partnering with leading otolaryngology and immunology practices who seek a strategic partner with resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their markets.
ABOUT SENTA
Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians (SENTA) is a leading community of the Southeast’s finest ENT and allergy specialists. SENTA is physician led and patient focused, providing the highest quality otolaryngology and immunology care leading to better patient outcomes. Founded in 2019 with an investment from Shore Capital Partners, SENTA provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to our partner practices, empowering physicians to focus on their patients. For additional information on SENTA please visit www.SENTAPARTNERS.com.
