Gazpromneft-Bitumen Materials increases sales of innovative bitumens by 50% in H1 2021

Gazpromneft-Bitumen Materials, operator of the Gazprom Neft bitumens business, increased sales of bitumen products by ten percent in H1 2021, reaching 1.4 million tonnes. Sales of high-tech polymer—bitumen binders, designed for building high-speed motorways, were up 50%, reaching 180,000 tonnes. This increase in sales of high-tech products is the result of higher bitumen production at the company’s Moscow and Omsk Refineries, and at its bitumen plants in Ryazan and Vyazma.

Gazprom Neft supplied bitumen materials — to be used in building and maintaining major federal motorways, regional highways, and local road networks — to most of Russia’s regions throughout the first half of 2021. Partnership agreements have been entered into with local governments in the Perm Krai and the Murmansk, Omsk and Tomsk Oblasts with a view to further expanding the company’s geographic sales coverage. Development of export sales remains ongoing, with Gazprom Neft’s bitumen products now being certified as fully compliant with German national and Europe-wide standards, allowing them to start being used on German motorways. The company’s polymer—bitumen binders are now being supplied to 60 countries throughout Europe, Asia and Latin America.