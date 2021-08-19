Axiomatics Debuts New MuleSoft Certified Connector

Connector enables enterprises to eliminate custom coding of security rules, speeding time-to-market

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axiomatics, the leader in runtime dynamic authorization, announced it has and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Connector for Axiomatics Policy Server. The Axiomatics Policy Server connector, accessible in Anypoint Exchange, delivers flexible and simple authorization policy authoring, accommodating a broader range of use cases and deployment scenarios for MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™ users.

MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform employs an attribute-enhanced role-based access control model where roles are created by grouping policies that dictate permissions. Organization administrators can create their own roles by changing attributes, such as Environment, Business Groups, and versions of applications or APIs, which can then be assigned to users.

The Axiomatics Policy Server complements MuleSoft capabilities by delivering fine-grained, Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) capabilities for critical business applications. The Axiomatics service can authorize access requests based on parameters including subject, action, resource and environment and can be deployed on both CloudHub as well as On-Premise deployments. With the Axiomatics Policy Server integration for MuleSoft enterprises have access to a context, risk and content-aware approach to extend existing authorization standards, securely share data, improve customer experience and effectively enact beneficial authorization policies.

“The ability to secure access to applications and data from disparate data systems is no longer a nice-to-have – it’s critical,” said Jim Barkdoll, president and chief commercial officer for Axiomatics. “As a growing number of enterprises continuously deploy applications on a global scale, it doesn’t make sense for developers to get bogged down creating homegrown security solutions for applications, at the expense of time and revenue. The MuleSoft Certified Connector for Axiomatics Policy Server frees developers from spending time coding security rules, allowing them to easily enable ABAC in any MuleSoft application.”

The connector is compatible with Anypoint Platform version 4.2 and later, providing integration with an authorization service that extends and further enhances API security for joint customers. MuleSoft provides the world's #1 integration and API platform while the Axiomatics Policy Server provides a framework for access control to support today’s API initiatives like secure data sharing, personal data privacy and regulatory compliance.

“Industries are facing new demands that push them to accelerate the pace of digital transformation,” said Brian Miller, senior vice president of business development, MuleSoft, “The Connectivity Benchmark Report shows that integration challenges are slowing down critical digital initiatives for 85% of IT organizations. This partnership allows our mutual customers to create a composable enterprise by securely unlocking and integrating their data and apps to deliver new levels of speed, agility and efficiency.”

Thousands of organizations across industries rely on MuleSoft to realize speed, agility and innovation at scale. Through the partnership any MuleSoft application can leverage the powerful authorization engine from Axiomatics and securely expose data via the MuleSoft Anypoint API Manager. The Axiomatics Policy Server connector is accessible in Anypoint Exchange.

For more information about Axiomatics, please visit https://www.axiomatics.com.

For more information about MuleSoft visit https://www.mulesoft.com.

About Axiomatics

Axiomatics is the originator and leading provider of runtime, fine-grained dynamic authorization delivered with Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) for applications, data, APIs and microservices. The world’s largest enterprises and government agencies use Axiomatics Dynamic Authorization Suite to enable digital transformation, share and safeguard sensitive information, meet compliance requirements and minimize data fraud. Our innovative solutions enable enterprises to share sensitive, valuable and regulated digital assets – but only to authorized users and in the right context. To learn more, please visit http://www.axiomatics.com or follow us on Twitter @axiomatics.