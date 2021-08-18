Lance LoRusso Presented With Fraternal Order of Police First Attorney of the Year Award

LoRusso Described As Poster Child For Representing Law Enforcement Officers

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lance LoRusso, Principal of the LoRusso Law Firm was presented with the Fraternal Order of Police’s (FOP) Attorney of the Year Award at the 2021 FOP Biennial National Conference and Expo in Indianapolis, IN. LoRusso is the first recipient ever of this prestigious award. The Attorney of the Year Award is the highest honor given by the FOP to attorneys who represent law enforcement officers in the call of duty. LoRusso has represented over 100 officers on-duty shootings or in-custody deaths and has lectured on deadly force and other topics to law enforcement officers from more than twenty-five states, several federal agencies, and international police associations. He serves as the General Counsel to the Georgia State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police. LoRusso is the author of When Cops Kill: The Aftermath of a Critical Incident, which is considered the authoritative work on officer involved shootings.

“The Attorney of the Year that we honor is the poster child for representing law enforcement officers,” said Larry James, National FOP General Counsel. “He started as a police officer and never stopped being a police officer. He has never hesitated in taking on a fight irrespective of the conditions.”

“When I was an officer, I thought receiving my bulletproof vest was enough to protect me. Now law enforcement officers need lawyers to protect them and it’s an honor to represent them,” said Lance LoRusso. “I am honored by this award and honored to stand for the people who answer God’s call and say send me.”

About Lance LoRusso

Lance LoRusso is the Principal of the LoRusso Law Firm located in Atlanta, Georgia. As a civil litigator with a law enforcement background, he focuses his practice on critical incident & media response, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases. A former officer, LoRusso is a strong advocate for Georgia law enforcement. He serves as General Counsel to the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police as well as Lodge Attorney for Cobb County’s Lodge 13 of the Fraternal Order of Police. Additionally, he responds to critical incidents on behalf of law enforcement officers, having represented officers in over 100 on-duty shootings. LoRusso is a highly sought-after media expert on law enforcement issues and has appeared on CNN, HLN, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, Christian Science Monitor, USA Today, and numerous other outlets throughout the world. LoRusso also speaks and trains on law enforcement issues. He was named by James Magazine as one of 2021’s most influential politically connected attorneys.

He is the author of three critically acclaimed non-fiction books - When Cops Kill: The Aftermath of a Critical Incident is a comprehensive study for law enforcement and family members of law enforcement officers to deal with in the aftermath of a shooting or violent alteration with a suspect; Blue News, deals with how law enforcement agencies deal with the media and public after officer-involved shootings and the dynamic that drives the news media to cover and report on critical incidents involving law enforcement; and Firefighters in the Hot Seat, that is a comprehensive guide to OPS investigations.

In addition to his non-fiction books, he is the author of three fiction books, Parallax: Crime Tales, Peacemaking, and Hunting of Men.