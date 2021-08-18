Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,408 in the last 365 days.

Missing inmate turns himself in at facility

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-95)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

August 17, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate who disappeared from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) last week, has turned himself in at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC). Michael Louis #210577 was reported missing on the evening of Friday, August 13, 2021. He turned himself in at LCC this afternoon.

Louis started his sentence on November 7, 2019. He was sentenced to five years for charges out of Gage County that include fourth offense driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and third-degree domestic assault. He has a tentative release date of April 16, 2022.  

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

###

You just read:

Missing inmate turns himself in at facility

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.