Missing inmate turns himself in at facility

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-95)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

August 17, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate who disappeared from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) last week, has turned himself in at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC). Michael Louis #210577 was reported missing on the evening of Friday, August 13, 2021. He turned himself in at LCC this afternoon.

Louis started his sentence on November 7, 2019. He was sentenced to five years for charges out of Gage County that include fourth offense driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and third-degree domestic assault. He has a tentative release date of April 16, 2022.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

###