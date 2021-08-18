Missing inmate returned to NDCS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-94)

August 17, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) was arrested over the weekend by officers with the Lincoln Police Department. Marcina Norris #392282 was taken into custody on Sunday, August 15, 2021 and returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). She disappeared on August 13, from her job at a downtown Lincoln office building.

Norris started her sentence on December 17, 2019. She was sentenced to five and a half to nine years on charges out of Butler and Lancaster counties including first degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. She has a parole eligibility date of August 23, 2021 and a tentative release date of November 21, 2023.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

