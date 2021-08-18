SISM Investors Issues TomaGold Corporation Summary

TomaGold Starts To Prove Up its Assets By An Expansion Drilling Program on the Obalski Property

TomaGold Corporation (TSX:LOT)

TomaGold is in an expansion drilling program to confirm and unlock the mineral potential” — Ernest C. Schlotter

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C. Schlotter, a senior analyst with Zurich, Switzerland-based SISM Investors, and a four-star analyst according to StarMine, a Thomson Reuters Company, has issued a one-page Summary on TomaGold Corporation. (TSXV: LOT) dated August 17, 2021. The Summary includes an overview of the current business development regarding the exploration initiative on the Company's Obalski gold project near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec. Please click on the link to download the report https://sisminvestors.org/tomagold-corp-tsxvlot/

The Summary includes important disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst information. SISM Investors advises investors to exercise a reasonable degree of due diligence before trading in the equities of any public company, including carefully reading entire analyst reports and report disclosures, and then only in conjunction with advice from a registered financial advisor or broker. SISM Investors further advises that any analyst rating, recommendation, target valuation, price target, or opinion should be considered merely a portion of an investor's total investigative process. Important disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst's qualifications can be directly downloaded via the SISM Investors website https://sisminvestors.org/disclaimer/

According to analyst Schlotter's report: "TomaGold has interests in five gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec. Just recently, a 10,000-meter extension drilling program has started on the Obalski project. In December 2020, TomaGold initiated a primary three-month 2,500-meter drilling program on the project targeting A, C, D, and A-Po zones to confirm and unlock the mineral potential. TomaGold drilled seven holes, and excellent high-grade gold and copper values have been reported. Based on the history and new drilling results, the project has a significant chance for a substantial economic potential."

Analyst Schlotter also noted that "The A-Po Zone on sections 450 E on the Obalski property showed very promising drilling results. Hole OBS-20-002 confirmed 47.4 g/t Au, 87.6 g/t Ag and 7.06% Cu over 1.1 meters, and 67.1 g/t Au, 40.1 g/t Ag, and 2.32% Cu over 0.5 meters. On section 120 E, located 330 meters apart from 450 E, the Company drilled three holes in 2021, and hole OBS-21-005 confirmed 23.7 g/t Au and 24.5 g/t Ag over 0.5 meters. TomaGold is very well funded, has more than $7 million in working capital, and can finance the ongoing drilling program without raising capital and diluting its shareholders. The share price trades for less than its book value, and the Obalski project's true value is not reflected in the Company's stock price. SISM Investors started covering TomaGold and work on an extensive research report, issued and available within the next twenty to thirty days."

About SISM Investors

SISM Investors (https://www.sisminvestors.org/), formerly SISM Research, is a private investment research firm based in Zurich, Switzerland, offering independent, fundamental research on public companies since 1995. SISM Investors publishes research reports on micro- to small-cap companies trading on the Over the Counter (OTC), NASDAQ, and Canadian TSX Stock Exchanges. SISM Investors research coverage platforms are geared toward institutional and individual investors in both North America and Europe.

Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Corporation's control. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Disclosures

SISM Investors has researched and written the above-referenced report without any input, contact, advice, or review from the subject company. Any information has been gathered from public sources of information including, but not limited to press releases, company websites, and SEDAR filings. TomaGold Corporation paid SISM Investors ("SISM") a retainer fee of one thousand US dollars for continuing coverage of TomaGold Corporation for six months. TomaGold is under contract and is paying SISM an ongoing fee of one thousand US dollars per month over those six months to ensure the continuation of SISM's independent coverage of TomaGold. No promise of favorable point of view or opinion was or has been made by SISM or the analyst(s) writing for SISM to TomaGold Corp. Further, it is SISM's policy that non of the firms' principals nor of the firm's assigned and/or other writing analysts own or trade shares of any subject companies or subject companies' "competitors." Additional information about TomaGold Corp. is available via the Company's website (https://www.tomagoldcorp.com/en/).