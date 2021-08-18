Gasoline production at Gazprom Neft’s Moscow and Omsk Refineries is up more than 10% in the first half of 2021

Gazprom Neft’s directly owned refineries, in Moscow and Omsk, increased gasoline production by 10.6% in H1 2021, reaching 3.58 million tonnes — this figure also exceeding pre-epidemic H1 2019 volumes by 15%. Total diesel production was up 2.1% at 4.57 million tonnes — again, 3.7% higher than in H1 2019.
Gazprom Neft’s refineries increased production of aviation fuel by 26.3%, to 1.1 million tonnes. Production of high-performance G-100 gasoline was up 39.3%. Production of branded road and construction bitumens, including innovative polymer-modified bitumen binders, was up 18%, at 1.1 million tonnes. The company’s Moscow and Omsk Refineries together processed 15.5 million tonnes of petroleum feedstocks.
H1 2021 also saw Gazprom Neft’s Omsk Refinery begin production of JET A-1 aviation fuel — much sought after in international aviation for jet and turbo-prop engines — with the first consignment of this fuel being despatched to partners in Asia. Sales of JET A-1 fuel are handled by the company’s aviation refuelling subsidiary, Gazpromneft-Aero. Specialists at the company’s Moscow Refinery began producing environmentally-friendly ultra-low sulphur (under 0.5%) marine fuels, appropriate for use on both domestic and international shipping routes, with the first
“Our refinery development programme is delivering good results. Gazprom Neft’s refineries are increasing production of products in considerable demand on the market, are consistently cutting consumption of natural resources, and are reducing their environmental impacts. The state-of-the-art production complexes we have built in Moscow and Omsk mean we can be flexible in responding to market demand, making the right products available to our clients quickly. Further growth in supply will be covered by our deep refining complexes, the first of which — at the Omsk Refinery — will come on stream this year.”
Anatoly Cherner Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft