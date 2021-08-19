Dental Clinic Cancun starts operations in the internationally renowned city of Cancun featuring Hi-Tech Dental Solutions
Dental Clinic Cancun arrives in Cancun to offer deluxe dental care services with avant-garde technology and innovative procedures
It is a coveted honor to treat tourists from every corner of the world looking for experienced and expert smile designers while enjoying their vacation in Cancun”CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Clinic Cancun, the brand-new Hi-Tech Dental Solutions in Cancun, starts operations offering a wide array of dental services for people traveling to this iconic destination of the Mexican Caribbean, to enjoy their vacation and perform a smile makeover.
— José Luis Morales, General Manager
Additionally, Dental Clinic Cancun provides an unbeatable experience from the very first moment of patient’s arrival, that will immerse them into a vibrant atmosphere of tranquility and calmness with soothing aromas for a more pleasant visit within world-class facilities in the heart of Cancun’s Hotel Zone.
Commenting on the grand opening, José Luis Morales, General Manager and Medic Implantologist at Dental Clinic Cancun, mentioned: “We are very proud to expand our dental practice to an internationally renowned city like Cancun that is becoming a trendy destination for medical and dental tourism. It is a coveted honor to treat tourists from every corner of the world looking for experienced and expert smile designers while enjoying their vacation in Cancun”.
Furthermore, Dental Clinic Cancun is standing out from its competitors with cutting-edge technology and top-notch services, including All on 4 dental implants, smile design, endodontics, and pediatrician dentistry, among others, with a reduced waiting time.
It is worth mentioning that Dental Clinic Cancun also features a hi-tech in-house laboratory that carries out scanning and dentistry x-ray, among others, that shortens the waiting time to perform any procedure, providing all patients the certainty that all treatments and services will be done by the time they go back to their home country.
Foreign or national tourists looking for dental implants and smile design in Cancun can now schedule their appointment at Dental Clinic Cancun with qualified and certified professionals in the dental industry, who also are in continuous learning to improve their skills and provide a high-quality service in regards to dental care while enjoying their vacation.
Dental Clinic Cancun is open for walk-in visitors and hotel guests through different alliances. For an enhanced experience, it also features an innovative package for tourists looking to relax in Cancun that includes the dental treatment or service of their choice, ground transportation from the airport, as well as air tickets at a very competitive price.
About:
Dental Clinic Cancun is a groundbreaking hi-tech dental solutions company, part of a renowned dental practice based in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, with a history of 16 years in business. Based in Cancun’s Hotel Zone, Dental Clinic Cancun features top-notch services through qualified dental specialists with international certifications and a wide experience in smile design and dental implants
Karina Vinzón
Dental Clinic
+1 866-953-0710
