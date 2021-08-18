Global Military Drones Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Military Drones Market 2021-2030

Military Drones Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Military Drones Global Market Report 2021 - By Drone Type (MALE, HALE, TUAV, UCAV, SUAV), By Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), By Technology (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous), By Application (Search And Rescue, National Defense, Military Excercises), COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the military drones market is expected grow from $12.85 billion in 2020 to $14.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $32.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22%. The increasing government spending on unmanned drones is driving the military drones’ market.

The military drones market consists of sales of military drones and related services. The military drones are specifically used for military purposes such as border surveillance, battle damage management, combat operations, communication, delivery, and anti-terrorism weaponry. Military drones include tactical drones, MALE (Medium Altitude, Long Endurance) drones, HALE (High Altitude, Long Endurance) drones, TUAV (Tactical Unmanned Air Vehicle) drones, UCAV (Unmanned Combat Air Vehicle) drones, SUAV (Small Unmanned Air Vehicle) drones, and others.

Trends In The Global Military Drones Market

Drone swarm technology is growing its popularity in the military drones’ market due to its cost efficiency and high fire-power. Drone swarms are a large group of small drones that coordinate with each other to perform actions such as a survey of enemy territories, search and rescue and attacks on hostile objects. Drone swarm technology involves the production of several small cheap drones than one large expensive drone, therefore offering military drone manufacturers and end-users’ efficiency in terms of cost and time. With the use of advanced swarm technologies, military and armed forces can effectively carry out lethal drone strikes in multiple places at once. For instance, Microsystems developed a drone swarming system called the WOLF-PAK in 2017 which has the capability to fly small drones in groups and make them split away from the group whenever necessary.

Global Military Drones Market Segments:

The global military drones market is further segmented based on drone type, type, technology, application and geography.

By Drone Type: MALE, HALE, TUAV, UCAV, SUAV

By Type: Fixed-Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid

By Technology: Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous

By Application: Search and Rescue, National Defense, Military Exercises, Others

By Geography: The global military drones’ market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Military Drones Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides military drones market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global military drones market, military drones market share, military drones market players, military drones market segments and geographies, military drones market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The military drones market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Military Drones Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Military Drones Market Organizations Covered: Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, AeroVironment, General Atomics, Textron, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Thales, China Aerospace Science And Technology Corporation, Aeronautics, BAE Systems, Ball Corporation, Airbus, IAI, AVIC, CASC, Raytheon, Saab, Leonardo S.P.A, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Orbital ATK Inc., Planet Labs Inc., VTOL Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

