Employment Services Market Increasingly Uses Artificial Intelligence To Simplify Recruitment Process

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive search services companies and recruitment agencies are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence to simplify the recruitment process. Recruitment processes involve screening of profiles from a large applicant pool, which is time consuming. Artificial intelligence can automate this process for effective screening and assessment of candidates. Additionally, AI-powered chat bots are being used for initial communication with job applicants and scheduling interviews. For instance, the ARYA platform by Leoforce uses artificial intelligence to analyze profiles, resumes and information on the web to screen job applicants. Olivia, a chat bot communicates with candidates through mobile platforms or social channels to schedule interviews.

The employment services market consists of sales of employment services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that list employment vacancies and refer or place applicants for employment; provide executive search, recruitment, and placement services; supply workers to clients' businesses for limited periods of time to supplement the working force of the client; or provide human resources and human resource management services to client businesses and households.

The global employment services market size is expected to grow from $9.79 trillion in 2020 to $11.94 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.78 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The major players covered in the global employment services industry are Adecco S A, Randstad Holding NV, Manpower Inc, HireRight LLC, Sterling Talent Solution.

TBRC’s global employment services market report is segmented by type into employment placement agencies, executive search services, temporary help services, professional employer organizations; by vertical into banking and financial, engineering, medical, information and technology, others; by mode into online, offline

