Avion Flight Training Centre opened at London Luton Airport

Flight training inside the Avion A320 Full Flight Simulator Wizz Air A321

IAGO, Avion Group, and Wizz Air sign training agreement

London Luton Airport is, for us, a perfect location to perform crew training. The combined strengths of IAGO and Avion Group make it a win-win situation.” — András Sebők, Wizz Air's Chief Central Operations Officer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avion Group has opened a new flight training centre in Luton to support the start of a new long-term cooperation agreement with Wizz Air and IAGO Flight Training. The agreement will see the largest Central European A320 low-cost airline utilise the Avion A320 Level D Full Flight Simulator, based at London Luton Airport, creating a strong foundation for future collaboration.

"London Luton Airport is the home base of Wizz Air and continues to see steady growth. We are opening the Avion Flight Training Centre in Luton to meet the needs of Wizz Air and other A320 customers", says Avion CEO Erik Varwijk. "The industry is looking for training solutions that are cost-effective, risk-reducing, and at the same time bring flight training to the highest possible level. Avion is breaking new ground in aviation by addressing these needs locally to companies of all sizes."

"The new LTN centre will add additional flexibility and capacity for Wizz Air training in the London area", explains CEO IAGO James Kingdon Leach. "Taking the training solution to the customer enables us to further support improved cost and resource benefits for the airline training function. Our partnership with Avion continues to strengthen, providing a new perspective for market differentiated, value-based, exceptional flight training."

The full-motion simulator has been thoroughly tested and positively evaluated by Wizz Air's training management. András Sebők, Wizz Air's Chief Central Operations Officer says it's an excellent opportunity for the future: "Wizz Air is constantly looking for opportunities to expand its network of destinations and offer low-fare flights paired with high quality services. London Luton Airport is, for us, a perfect location to perform crew training. Not only for our UK crews but also for other crews based elsewhere in Europe. The combined strengths of IAGO and Avion Group make it a win-win situation."

"Together IAGO with Avion Group aims to provide Wizz Air with 'next level' pilot training", explains Ian Ratcliffe, Director of Training IAGO. "By using the latest technologies combined with effective training methodologies and strong collaborative working, Wizz Air crews will continue to benefit from the highest quality training services and standards."

The simulator has been qualified by both CAA UK and EASA. Designed to ensure effective and industry-leading UPRT capabilities, Avion has developed an innovative, best-in-class full flight simulator.