Avion Group to open new flight training center in Greece

The Avion A320 Full Flight Simulator at the Maltese training center Flight training inside the Avion A320 Full Flight Simulator

Avion Group unveils Athens, Greece, as its new location to operate an Avion Flight Training Center.

We bring full-motion training for the Airbus A320 family back to Greece.” — Erik Varwijk, CEO of Avion Group

ATHENS, GREECE, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avion Group unveils Athens, Greece, as its new location to operate an Avion Flight Training Center. The Dutch full flight simulator manufacturer intends to open the training center close to Athens International Airport early next year. The new center will feature the Avion A320 Level D Full Flight Simulator.

"We bring full-motion training for the Airbus A320 family back to Greece", confirms Erik Varwijk, CEO of Avion Group. There is good demand for A320 full-motion training in Greece. The leading Greek airline operators all got A320 family aircraft in their fleet. Greece also has many training organizations providing A320 courses to pilots from Greece and abroad.

Last year has been challenging for aviation companies all around the world. Travel restrictions made it hard for pilots to go to training centers. Erik Varwijk: "This development is in line with airlines' growing demand to train their crews at local hubs. We can supply this demand because of our simulators' integrated design and our ability to operate single simulator training centers." Avion already operates flight training centers in Malta and London.

The Avion A320 Full Flight Simulator has the Airbus Standard 2.0 CEO and NEO configurations available. The simulator will be EASA qualified. Designed to ensure effective and industry-leading UPRT capabilities, Avion has developed an innovative, best-in-class full flight simulator.