Crown Cigars and Ales Hosts Drew Estate Sales Event
Drew Estate is one of the premier cigar manufacturers in the industry and we’re so proud to host their event here.”FRANKLIN, TN, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Cigars and Ales, Tennessee’s premiere cigar shop and lounge, is proud to host a Drew Estate Sales Event from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 1800 Carothers Pkwy., Ste 1 in Franklin, TN.
— Austin Hough
“Drew Estate is one of the premier cigar manufacturers in the industry and we’re so proud to host their event here,” Austin Hough said. “There’s going to be great sales, plenty of giveaways and Willy Herrera, how can you beat that?”
Drew Estate came from humble beginnings and forged a path in the cigar world. They are known for Acid Cigars and Undercrown Cigars. The Drew Estate Sales Event will introduce the Undercrown 10 and bring along gifts and giveaways for customers.
In addition to the cigars, there will be deals and sales going on all afternoon and evening. Check out some of the items you can get just by buying cigars.
• Buy 4 cigars and get a 1 UC 10 Mega Cigar Rest
• Buy 10 cigars and get an A1 UC 10 knife, 1 UC Maduro Toro and 1 Acid 20 Robusto
• Buy a box and get a 1UC 10 tool kit that includes a travel humidor, flask, challenge coin, flag, and cutter. You’ll also get 1 Undercrown 10th Anniversary Toro, 1 Herrera Esteli Norteno Toto, and 1 Joya de Nicaragua CT Toro.
• A multi-box purchase snags customers everything previously mentioned and 1 UC 10 Sling Bag and a 1 Undercrown Sun Grown Dooma.
Crown Cigar and Ale is that area’s leading cigar shop and lounge. It has a wide variety of cigar brands for sale and the perfect drink to pair with them.
If you want more information about the event or would like to set up an interview, please contact Austin Hough at (615) 377-7727 or crowncigarstn@gmail.com.
Austin Hough
Crown Cigars and Ales
+1 615-377-7727
crowncigarstn@gmail.com