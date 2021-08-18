California Secures Federal Assistance to Support Response to Caldor Fire in El Dorado County

Published: Aug 17, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Caldor Fire, hours after the Governor proclaimed a state of emergency for El Dorado County.

The Caldor Fire has to date burned more than 22,000 acres of state and private land, threatening approximately 7,500 homes in and around Pollock Pines, Grizzly Flats, Camino and Sly Park.

The Governor earlier today also announced that California has secured two Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the state’s response to the Monument Fire burning in Trinity County and the Dixie Fire in Lassen County, enabling local, state and tribal agencies involved in the response to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs. This follows recent FMAGs for the Dixie Fire response in Butte and Plumas counties and the response to the River Fire and Lava Fire.

Governor Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in counties impacted by the McFarland and Monument fires, Antelope and River fires, Dixie, Fly and Tamarack fires and the Lava Fire and Beckwourth Complex.

CAL FIRE and Cal OES Fire and Rescue and Regional emergency personnel are responding in concert with other federal, state and local agencies to address emergency management and mutual aid needs for the fires. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning across much of Northern California through Wednesday due to dangerous fire weather conditions.

