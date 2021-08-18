Students Beware Of Fake Universities, UGC Releases List of Fake Universities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Not everybody can make it to the top-notch institutions, hence we have numerous other universities which save students' time. Some institutions are offering undergraduate/postgraduate degrees in various subjects, which are not established under either Central, State or UGC Act and hence, these institutions are fake and do not have any right to confer/grant degrees.
Aspiring students are advised not to pursue higher education courses with such self-styled universities. Presently, there are 23 fake universities on the records of the commission which are functioning in contravention of the provisions of the UGC Act, 1956. The act, under section 22(1) states that a degree can be awarded only by a university established under a central, State/Provincial Act or an institution deemed to be a university under section 3 of the UGC act or an institution empowered by an act of parliament to confer the degree. Among the fake universities, most are located in Delhi (7) and Uttar Pradesh (8).
As per the UGC Act, the commission is only empowered to levy a penalty of mere Rs 1,000 against these fake institutions.
In an Interview with Media Dr. Prakash Bhosale, said “Students and public are informed that currently 24 self-styled, unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, which have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree. “The UGC Act, 1956 provides that a degree can be awarded, only by a university established under a central, state, provincial Act or an institution especially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer the degree,” Dr. Prakash Bhosale is a PhD in journalism and writes and helps hundreds of distance learning students.
Dr. Prakash Bhosale
