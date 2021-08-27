New York Singer Songwriter Jay Elle Follows Number One Airplay Hit With New Full Length

The chart-topping acoustic, melodic pop rock artist will release "Ride The Wave" on August 27th, 2021.

The pandemic feels like one of those endless rainy days that I hated as a child. Boring! This new album is about how to best enjoy yourself while waiting for the sun to shine again.”
— Jay Elle

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 27th, 2021 marks the return of the vibrant, diverse, acoustic singer-songwriter Jay Elle, with his latest release, "Ride The Wave." This twelve-song offering is the follow-up to the widely successful EP’s, "Ease Up," "Rising Tide," and "One Voice One Guitar Vol. 1." "Needs Fixing," from "Ease Up" reached number one on the IndieWorld Country Record Report chart.

"Ride The Wave" is an exploratory effort, as Jay Elle comes to grips with the isolation the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon all of us. Comparing this isolation Jay reflects, “The pandemic feels like one of those endless rainy days that I hated as a child. Boring! This new album is about how to best enjoy yourself while waiting for the sun to shine again.”

Utilizing intricate guitar melodies and chord arrangements, Jay Elle is able to channel these emotions into a cohesive collection of thoughts, to deliver an entertaining musical experience. All the while, he challenges the listener with deep metaphors and intricate imagery, while painting a vast musical soundscape.

TRACK LIST:
Ride The Wave
Tequila Kiss (written for "Vampire Diaries" actress, Nina Dobrev)
Want Me Bad
Miss Mess (first single)
Rainy Day
Insane
Better Luck Next Time
Angeling™
She’s So Fine
Morning Rain
Twelve On Sunday
Who’s Camille

Watch the video for first single, "Miss Mess" at https://youtu.be/xUbhQlp4SFg.

"Ride The Wave" was produced and engineered by Caleb “kbc” Sherman at Cygnus Sound Studio in Nashville, and Jay Elle Studio, NYC. The album was mastered by Paul Logus, PLX Mastering.

ABOUT JAY ELLE: While studying at the Geneva Conservatory of Music, Jay Elle discovered his passion for blues, jazz and pop. Jay has written and performed with singer-songwriter and producer, Margaret Dorn (Bette Midler, Boz Scaggs) as well as having worked closely with the legendary Bill Aucoin (KISS, Billy Idol.) With plenty of accolades across the music industry including reviews, interviews, and press from hundreds of publications, radio, and blogs, Jay Elle is amassing quite a name for himself in various genres. Radio recognition has Jay’s music playing across Europe, including in the United Kingdom, Germany, Scotland, Ireland, Spain, Denmark, Romania, France, Norway, and the Netherlands, while also tracking in Australia, Tasmania, and the United States. His previous release, "Ease Up" was mixed and mastered by Grammy nominated producer/engineer, Brett Kolatalo (Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars.)

Connect with Jay Elle at:
Website: https://jayellesongs.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5a5rykRVlOz3gtzh6OkpIC
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/jayelle2222
Record Label: Halfmoon Records and Publishing (https://halfmoonrecordsandpublishing.com/)

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

