Rick Newcombe, Founder and Chairman of Creators Syndicate, On the Benefits of Lifting Light Weights Consistently

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Healthy Living, muscular endurance is defined as a muscle's ability to lift weights repeatedly over time. Meanwhile, muscular strength is measured as the amount of force you can exert in one repetition. According to the American Council on Exercise (ACE) if a task calls for going all out in one motion, it will help build muscular strength; if it involves numerous repetitions of the motion, it will help build muscular endurance. Keep in mind that there is a great deal of crossover with these different motions.

Rick Newcombe, Founder and Chairman of Creators Syndicate, is a big advocate for lifting light weight. "The farmer’s walk is an excellent movement, as are hundreds of other exercises that can be done with resistance training, which includes barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells, cables and machines," states Newcombe. "The more times you lift, especially with a good personal trainer, the more you will discover the wide variety of exercises, and with good form, they are all good for you.

A study performed at McMaster University compared the merits of lifting heavy and light weights. Interestingly, the results showed no significant strength differences between the group assigned to lift heavy weights and the group assigned to lift light weights. What the study did reveal was that the key to gaining strength was to grow tired from your workout. Volunteers in both groups could only increase muscle size and strength by pushing themselves to almost total muscle fatigue. Opt for a lighter weight (and more repetitions) next time you're in the gym. It's your effort that matters — not the weight of your dumbbells. If you're lifting lighter weights, you'll be able to work for longer periods before tiring.

Newcombe continues, "The most important rule to remember is that the best exercise program is the one you like enough to keep doing it. Lifting light weights with good form will help you tone your muscles, lose fat, improve mobility in the joints, get a better night’s sleep and just feel energetic all day."

A greater range of motion means increased flexibility and greater muscle strength. Lighter weights will also allow the targeted muscle to handle the load without needing help from compensatory muscles, ensuring you get the most out of your workout for that particular muscle group. Opting for lighter weights can also reduce your chance of injury, as your body isn't tasked with lifting more weight than it can support. Gone are the days of dropping weights on your toes or overextending yourself! If you're using lighter weights, you can focus solely on form and technique — helping you avoid injury and benefit from your time in the gym.

"I started lifting weights at age 12 and now, at 71, still lift weights so that I feel lean, limber, strong and have as much energy as people half my age," concludes Newcombe.

Lifting light weights and completing multiple repetitions really cranks up your muscular endurance. Curious to lean how that benefits you, exactly? Well, it can make daily life easier. If you're lifting a weight that is too heavy, you're likely relying on momentum in addition to the strength of your muscles. While this may help you feel powerful, it won't help you build strength. When you work out with lighter weights, your muscles do most of the work — not momentum.

Rick Newcombe has an acclaimed fitness book, "The Magic of Lifting Weights", that goes into heavy detail about light weight training. Check out the YouTube documentary about it, called “A Bodybuilder for Life”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YuLiCDcol6k&t=120s

RICK NEWCOMBE

Rick Newcombe is the founder and chairman of Creators Syndicate and Creators Publishing. He has syndicated Ann Landers, Hunter S. Thompson, Thomas Sowell, Molly Ivins, Ben Shapiro, and Hillary Clinton, as well as Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonists Herblock, Mike Luckovich, Michael Ramirez, and Bill Mauldin. Creators Syndicate revolutionized the comic strip industry by granting cartoonists ownership rights to their creations, upending a system of syndicate ownership dating back to the days of William Randolph Hearst. The New York Times called Newcombe “a superhero for cartoonists.” Creators currently represents some of the world’s best comic strips, columns, and political cartoons. Creators Publishing has more than two hundred titles, including dozens of Amazon bestsellers