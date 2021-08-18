Huawei Joins The Governing Board Of The OpenChain Project
Huawei has joined the board of the OpenChain Project to align the supply chain behind ISO/IEC 5230, the International Standard for open source compliance.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huawei, a global leader in technology and open source, has joined the board of the OpenChain Project. Alongside 20 other global companies such as Qualcomm, Google, Siemens and Toyota, Huawei will work to align the supply chain behind OpenChain ISO 5230, the International Standard for quality open source compliance.
“Huawei is delighted to join the OpenChain Project . Huawei adheres open collaboration and innovation, has long been committed to establishing a compliance management system that aligns with industry best practices, and incorporating compliance management into end-to-end business activities and processes. ” Wang Yousheng, Director of Open Source & Developer Dept, Huawei. ““Huawei will be an active member in OpenChain Project , hopes through constantly enhancing mutual understanding, cooperation and trust with global developer and open source communities, to build a more secure and trustworthy open source software chain together.“
“China is the center of innovation across many types of technology, including open source,” says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. “Huawei’s leadership in this space has helped build bridges across the world. Their decision to join the governing board of the OpenChain Project is further evidence of this, and will be pivotable in taking OpenChain ISO 5230 to the next level. This will benefit every company using open source, a shared undertaking we approach with both excitement and respect.”
About Huawei
Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have approximately 197,000 employees and we operate in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.
Huawei’s mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will: drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks to lay the foundation for the intelligent world; provide the ultimate computing power to deliver ubiquitous cloud and intelligence; build powerful digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, offering consumers more personalized and intelligent experiences across all scenarios, including home, travel, office, entertainment, and fitness & health.
About OpenChain
The OpenChain Project maintains the International Standard for open source license compliance. This allows companies of all sizes and in all sectors to adopt the key requirements of a quality open source compliance program. This is an open standard and all parties are welcome to engage with our community, to share their knowledge, and to contribute to the future of our standard.
About The Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world’s top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.
