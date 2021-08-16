Funding Opportunity: 2021-22 Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 - Targeted Year 3 Support Grant

Grant Application Documents

Grant Application in PDF Grant Application in Word

For the 2021-22 school year, the New York State Education Department (NYSED or “the Department”) is providing Target Districts with identified schools that have been in accountability status for multiple consecutive years the opportunity to receive additional support and technical assistance to assist these schools in meeting their annual identified targets.

Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 TARGETED YEAR 3 SUPPORT Grant funds will be provided to support these programs. These funds will be separate from the Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 BASIC funds and Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 ENHANCED funds that districts are currently using to advance their improvement initiatives.

Target Districts that submitted a Notice of Intent and have at least one identified school that meet the criteria below are eligible to submit applications for this grant:

Currently identified CSI schools that were previously identified as Priority Schools from 2015 to 2018; or Currently identified TSI schools that were previously identified as Priority Schools from 2012 to 2018

A full list of eligible schools can be found in Attachment C – SIG TARGETED Eligible Schools.

The Department is providing $250,000 per eligible school.

The Department has established guidance and parameters for districts regarding the use of these funds:

The funds must directly connect to the 2021-22 Continuation Plan for all eligible Receivership schools and established School Comprehensive Education Plan (SCEP) Commitments for all eligible non-Receivership schools. The funds must support activities and expenses that will contribute to success with the Demonstrable Improvement Indicators (DIIs) / Lead Strategies OR SCEP Commitments. Due to the size of these grants, the Department will support districts that choose to fund staff positions with these funds, provided these staff positions directly connect to established DIIs / Lead Strategies or SCEP Commitments. Any staff position funded through this program must comply with federal “supplement, not supplant” guidelines and should not be used to fund core instructional positions. This approach will allow participating districts to establish staff positions that can be supported as long as the district has eligible schools participating in the support. Districts must complete a School Spending Plan for each eligible school as part of a single LEA application. Please refer to Attachment A and Attachment B for an examples of how to complete the Spending Plan. If a district envisions directing these funds for any single purchase designed to support multiple eligible schools, then the district should apportion the expense in each school’s individual expense plan based on the percent of the expense directed toward that specific school. For example, if the district were to fund a staff position that will support one eligible school three days a week and a different eligible school two days a week, the district should apportion 60% of the costs associated with this position to one school and 40% of the costs associated to the other school. SIG TARGETED YEAR 3 SUPPORT funds cannot be used to support schools within the district that are not listed in Attachment C as an eligible school. If the district wishes to fund an expense that would support eligible and non-eligible schools, SIG TARGETED YEAR 3 SUPPORT funds could only be used for the portion that will go toward eligible schools. The remaining amount for the portion that will support non-eligible schools must be covered by a different funding stream, which could include SIG Basic.

September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022

Completed applications are due by August 31, 2021 and will be reviewed on a rolling basis. LEAs are encouraged to submit completed applications as soon as possible to expedite the review and approval process.

To receive SIG TARGETED YEAR 3 SUPPORT funding, eligible Districts must submit:

One signed original and two copies of the Cover Page; One original and two copies of a School Spending Plan for each participating school One signed original and two hard copies of the District’s FS-10 budget form. The 2020-21 SCEP for each participating TSI school (if applicable)

LEAs are required to send the signed original and two hard copies to the address below, along with one electronic copy of each of the items listed above to fieldsupport@nysed.gov.

NYS Education Department - Office of Accountability Attn: Title I SIG 1003 TARGETED YEAR 3 SUPPORT Grant Room 320 EB 89 Washington Avenue Albany, New York 12234

For additional information or assistance, please contact: fieldsupport@nysed.gov

