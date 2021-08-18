Angelina M. Vera, M.D. Joins Crovetti Orthopaedics, Adding Expertise With Dance Injuries to the World of Sports Medicine
Personal experience as a professional dancer led this Orthopaedic Surgeon to recognize the need for Dance-Related Injury Prevention in Sports Orthopaedics
As we all know, Las Vegas is home to a huge performing arts community, and now Dr. Angelina Vera is here looking forward to serving this community with her uncommon expertise.”HENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Crovetti Jr., D.O. is pleased to announce that Angelina M. Vera, M.D. has joined the team at Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and will begin seeing patients on September 7, 2021.
— Mike Crovetti, DO
Dr. Angelina Vera is a board-eligible orthopaedic surgeon specializing hip arthroscopy and the treatment of injuries to hip, knee, ankle, and shoulder. She is one of only a handful of surgeons in the valley to specialize in hip arthroscopy, used to diagnose and treat a wide range of hip problems with minimally invasive surgery.
Dr. Vera’s medical education includes a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Injury Management from UNLV, and an M.D. from University of Nevada School of Medicine. She completed her residency in orthopaedic surgery at Houston Methodist Hospital. This was followed by a fellowship in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine at the esteemed Mayo Clinic in Arizona, widely recognized as among the pre-eminent medical establishments in the country.
However, that’s far from the whole story about the experience and unique perspectives Dr. Vera brings to her position at Crovetti Ortho. Of particular note is her dedication to the prevention and management of sport and dance related injury. An example of which includes her residency in Houston, where Dr. Vera worked with the Houston Ballet, in addition to the Houston Astros and Rice University track and football teams.
“Pursuing my medical degree was a goal that began in high school,” explains Dr. Vera. “But it was probably dance that led me to pursue a career in Orthopaedics.” She had pursued her passion for ballet for over a decade - before, during, and after her medical studies – ultimately becoming a professional dancer, instructor, and choreographer. During this time, she gained an in-depth knowledge into the type of injuries sustained in that profession.
“At one point, I seriously injured my ankle and was stunned to discover that because I was a dancer, my doctor didn’t consider me to be an ‘athlete.’ I knew that would likely affect how he believed my injury should be treated, which was a concern for me, knowing the long-term implications. That experience was one motivator for me to include a focus on dance-related injuries as a sports orthopaedic surgeon.”
In fact, dance medicine has a unique role within the sports medicine community. As performing artists require an enormous amount of athleticism, dancers are susceptible to distinct injuries in comparison to those in other sports. Their treatment requires a familiarity with their needs and an extensive knowledge of the culture and demands of their sport to properly diagnose injuries and return these athletes quickly and safely to their activity.
“I’m very excited about Dr. Vera joining our team at Crovetti Orthopaedics,” explains Dr. Mike Crovetti, “and bringing not only her experience in treating team sports medicine patients, but also her particular experience in working with dancers and performers. As we all know, Las Vegas is home to a huge performing arts community, and now Dr. Angelina Vera is here looking forward to serving this community with her uncommon expertise.”
Vegas-born and raised, when Dr. Vera isn’t working she and her family have an active home life. She and her husband, Freddy, are the busy parents of two little girls (18-month Aurora and 3-year old Avalon), and three poodle-mixes (Mom-Bella, and her two sons Harley and BMW). On the occasional night out, Dr. Vera and Freddy enjoy going salsa dancing - the perfect choice, really, as they originally met dancing Argentine Tango.
For those who have concerns about joint pain and how best to address getting their life back to normal – whether on the court, the field, or the stage - contact Angelina M. Vera, M.D. at Crovetti Orthopaedics at (702) 990-2290, located at 2779 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89052.
