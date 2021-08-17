Services for Black Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals in Seattle and Tacoma

The Housing Assistance Unit (HAU) is making $291,000 available for fiscal years 2022-2023 to fund emergency housing, permanent supportive housing and wraparound services focused on Black transgender and nonbinary individuals who are currently experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Responses are due by Sept. 1, 2021, at 5 pm.

Download the Application Workbook (Excel) Sample Terms and Conditions (PDF)