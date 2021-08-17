Services for Black Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals in Seattle and Tacoma

The Housing Assistance Unit (HAU) is making $291,000 available for fiscal years 2022-2023 to fund emergency housing, permanent supportive housing and wraparound services focused on Black transgender and nonbinary individuals who are currently experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
