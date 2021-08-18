Former Seahawk Jordan Babineaux joins Seattle University as Adjunct Professor
Former Seahawk Jordan Babineaux will be teaching a professional development course at the Albers School of Business and Economics
Laina Chavez and Santiago Gallo are two alumni of the sports leadership program offered by the Albers School of Business and Economics
Sports broadcaster and author helms professional development course for new sport and entertainment MBA at Albers School of Business and Economics.
A recent bestselling author whose book, "Pivot to Win: Make the Big Plays in Life, Sports & Business", launched in May, Babineaux will focus on how to carve out a career path with the inaugural cohort of sport MBA students. He will share his experiences on the field, personal insights from his entrepreneurship journey, and corporate case studies to help students identify a clear path for their chosen profession.
‘Joining MBA SEM as an adjunct professor to help students grow into young professionals is an incredible honor,’ Babineaux said. ‘The program is unique in that it aims to develop a pipeline of diverse talent for future sport and entertainment leadership positions. I’m delighted to be among the group of educators and industry partners who will be shaping this next generation of sport leaders.’
Maylon Hanold, program director for MBA SEM, said, ‘Jordan brings a unique perspective to our students in terms of career path. Our students will all be trying to succeed in a highly competitive field. Getting a job and being successful are not easy. Jordan has been there at the highest level and can attest to the fact that working hard is not the only answer – working smart, having self-awareness, and building a support system are critical.’
Babineaux is one of two adjunct professors from the sport world who will be heading up the course on professional development. The other adjunct professor is Jake Hirshman, executive producer and host of Life in the Front Office podcast who is currently working for the Arizona Coyotes in partnership sales.
Babineaux transitioned from nearly a decade playing in the NFL to become a sports broadcaster, entrepreneur, and speaker. He currently serves as co-host of the Seattle Seahawks television and radio broadcasts, while also helping organizations, teams, and leaders navigate change. Babineaux graduated from Seattle University in 2021 with a Leadership Executive MBA. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Southern Arkansas University.
About the MBA in Sport and Entertainment Management (MBA SEM)
MBA SEM is one of five MBA programs offered by Seattle University’s Albers School of Business and Economics. The 24-month program aims to develop leadership skills and business acumen and offers an authentic experiential immersion curriculum. It is the first program of its kind to build on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as a core philosophy.
In the first year, students will be integrated into six MBA courses and learn alongside professionals from the greater business community. The second year will focus on sport-specific content knowledge.
The highlight of the immersion experience is MBA SEM’s Fellowship Program where all students gain meaningful work experience with a Seattle sport or entertainment organization, working 20 hours per week with a $15K stipend. Founding partners that will offer fellowships are the Seattle Kraken, Seattle Mariners, Seattle Storm, Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Seahawks, Oak View Group and Climate Pledge Arena.
More information about Seattle University’s MBA in Sport and Entertainment Management can be found on their website.
Alicia Kan
Albers School of Business and Economics
akan@seattleu.edu