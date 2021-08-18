Marlin Medical Solutions Donates Masks to St. Philip’s School and Community Center
Dallas-based healthcare management provider supports local school’s efforts to keep students, faculty, and staff safe.
Marlin Medical Solutions, a premier provider of high-quality medical devices, pharmaceuticals and equipment in the healthcare industry, today announced the donation and delivery of medical-grade masks to St. Philip's School and Community Center.
— David Marlin Edwards
“As we return to campus in a time of uncertainty, we are drawing upon guidance from local, national, and world experts, as well as feedback from our faculty, staff, community, and student families,” said Dr. Terry Flowers, Perot Family Headmaster of St. Philip’s School and Community Center. “We knew we would need to provide masks for some students and visitors to our campus and this donation ensures we have an ample supply on hand to address those needs.”
Marlin Medical Solutions is providing an initial donation of 12,000 masks. The company will remain in touch with the school throughout the academic year to replenish the mask supply, as needed.
“St. Philip’s School and Community Center is doing what it can to help keep students and teachers safe, but personal protective equipment is not on most families’ back to school shopping lists,” said Dave Marlin Edwards, CEO of Marlin Medical Solutions. “We wanted to make sure the school was able to provide masks for students and visitors who forget or are unable to provide their own.”
About Marlin Medical Solutions
Marlin Medical Solutions is a premier provider of high-quality medical devices, pharmaceuticals, consumables and equipment for large hospital systems and enterprise companies. In addition, the company also provides concierge services to healthcare professionals to not only manage their practice, but make it exceptional. Marlin Medical offers turnkey solutions with everything needed for a physician to open a practice, from the waiting area to the procedure room.
About St. Philip's School and Community Center
St. Philip's is a faith-based private school in South Dallas serving over 200 students in grades PK2 through 6th grade, and a dynamic community center providing a myriad of vital educational, social services, athletic and neighborhood development programs to over 4,000 children, youth, and adults annually. The organization, which has been deemed "the miracle on Pennsylvania Avenue," ultimately hopes to transform South Dallas, our city, and the world by FAITH, EDUCATION, and SERVICE.
