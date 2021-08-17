Submit Release
News Search

There were 624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,656 in the last 365 days.

VSP - Special Operations / Criminal DLS and VOCR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A103069

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Thomas Howard                           

STATION: Vermont State Police - Special Operations                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: August 17, 2021 at 0845 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper French Hill Road / Reservoir Road, Johnson, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS / Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Kenneth Swan                                              

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 17, 2021, at approximately 0845 hours, the Vermont State Police

conducted a motor vehicle stop for a speeding violation on Upper French Hill

Road, near Reservoir Road, in the Town of Johnson. The operator of the vehicle

was identified as Kenneth Swan, of Johnson, VT.

 

Swan's driver's license was under criminal suspension, and Swan had active court

conditions not to operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. Swan

was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal

Division, on September 29, 2021.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 29, 2021 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

VSP - Special Operations / Criminal DLS and VOCR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.