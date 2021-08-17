VSP - Special Operations / Criminal DLS and VOCR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A103069
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Thomas Howard
STATION: Vermont State Police - Special Operations
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 17, 2021 at 0845 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper French Hill Road / Reservoir Road, Johnson, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS / Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Kenneth Swan
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 17, 2021, at approximately 0845 hours, the Vermont State Police
conducted a motor vehicle stop for a speeding violation on Upper French Hill
Road, near Reservoir Road, in the Town of Johnson. The operator of the vehicle
was identified as Kenneth Swan, of Johnson, VT.
Swan's driver's license was under criminal suspension, and Swan had active court
conditions not to operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. Swan
was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal
Division, on September 29, 2021.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 29, 2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.