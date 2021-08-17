VSP - Special Operations / Criminal DLS and VOCR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A103069

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Thomas Howard

STATION: Vermont State Police - Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: August 17, 2021 at 0845 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper French Hill Road / Reservoir Road, Johnson, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS / Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Kenneth Swan

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 17, 2021, at approximately 0845 hours, the Vermont State Police

conducted a motor vehicle stop for a speeding violation on Upper French Hill

Road, near Reservoir Road, in the Town of Johnson. The operator of the vehicle

was identified as Kenneth Swan, of Johnson, VT.

Swan's driver's license was under criminal suspension, and Swan had active court

conditions not to operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. Swan

was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal

Division, on September 29, 2021.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 29, 2021 at 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.