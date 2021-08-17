Road Closure Route 2019 - Somerset Township, Washington County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 2019 (Vanceville Road) located in Somerset Township, Washington County. The closure will be located between Route 2021 (Caldwell Road) and Scott Road (T782). The closure will begin on Monday, August 23 and will reopen on Friday, November 12.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to demolish the old structure and perform the replacement of a precast box culvert with wingwalls. A marked detour will be in place using Route 2010 (Lincoln Avenue), Route 917, Interstate 70, Exit 27 (Dunningsville) and Route 2017/Route 2019 (Vanceville Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

