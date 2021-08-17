Submit Release
News Search

There were 622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,659 in the last 365 days.

Apply by August 31 to Clear a Criminal Record in Johnson County

Watch this short video about the program.

This clinic will assist qualified applicants with Johnson County District Court expungements.

But you only have until August 31 to apply.

Apply online here or call 1 - 800 -723 - 6953 to apply. 

Have questions about Kansas expungements? Apply for one and your questions will be answered.

Not all charges are eligible for expungement.  Go here to see if yours are.

Filing fees may apply.

Pro Bono Attorneys may be able to assist qualified applicants.

Clear your record -- now's your chance!

Presented by Kansas Legal Services in parntership with the Johnson County Bar Foundation CRHA Grant funding.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://youtu.be/lLvpxAPSdrs

You just read:

Apply by August 31 to Clear a Criminal Record in Johnson County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.