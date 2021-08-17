Apply by August 31 to Clear a Criminal Record in Johnson County

Watch this short video about the program.

This clinic will assist qualified applicants with Johnson County District Court expungements.

But you only have until August 31 to apply.

Apply online here or call 1 - 800 -723 - 6953 to apply.

Have questions about Kansas expungements? Apply for one and your questions will be answered.

Not all charges are eligible for expungement. Go here to see if yours are.

Filing fees may apply.

Pro Bono Attorneys may be able to assist qualified applicants.

Clear your record -- now's your chance!

Presented by Kansas Legal Services in parntership with the Johnson County Bar Foundation CRHA Grant funding.

https://youtu.be/lLvpxAPSdrs