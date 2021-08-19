Userful Wins Gold Stevie® Award In 2021 International Business Awards®
Asserts leadership in projected $52B Av-over-IP market as the leading software-defined solutionCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Userful Corporation, provider of the leading software-defined AV-over-IP platform for the enterprise was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category in the 18th Annual International Business Awards (IBA).
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.
“Userful’s platform represents the future of AV - enabling the most flexible global deployment options to support a workflow approach to visualization,” says Userful CEO, John Marshall. “I am honored we have won the Gold International Business Award for Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) as it solidifies our position within an organization’s IT infrastructure and operations.”
According to Maia Research, August 2021, as the only Software-defined solution for AV-over-IP, Userful is disrupting the market, changing the traditional CAPEX model. The key advantages of a Platform-as-a-Service solution are that it can be deployed across non-proprietary hardware/servers, promote centralized management of the visual network, improve scalability and security, and reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO).
About Userful
Userful is a software company providing hybrid, cloud and virtualization services that power complex digital infrastructure for critical enterprise operations. The company accelerates digital transformation through visual transformation, enabling a broad range of visualization services. Spanning compute, cloud, networking, security, and digital workspace, Userful’s Visual Networking Platform is the industry’s only software-defined AV-over-IP platform and empowers enterprise IT teams to centrally manage AV applications and services over the network—from control rooms to digital signage, corporate communications and retail. Userful’s advances in streaming technology allow enterprise content to be distributed to any visual interface, anywhere, anytime. By leveraging network infrastructure, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and using only commercially available hardware, Userful delivers high performance, reliability and security with an industry-leading TCO.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the International Business Awards at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
