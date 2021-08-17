Sunergy Systems Launches a New Website
We are excited to launch a new website with the amazing Solar Calculator that will help homeowners see just how affordable and what a great investment a solar energy system can be.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunergy Systems, an employee-owned company and SunPower Elite Dealer recently launched a new website featuring the Solar Wizard Calculator that makes it easy to calculate an approximate cost of going solar based on location, electricity bill and system type. It can also quickly estimate the savings that can be realized by going solar.
Created in 2005, Sunergy Systems had three primary goals in mind: to provide sustainable energy solutions and practices to protect the environment; to offer world-class customer service to all those they serve; and to create meaningful careers for those who share the company’s environmental and service goals.
As an Employee-Owned Corporation, the company has achieved all three goals as well as becoming one of the most well-respected and experienced solar providers in the Pacific Northwest. Through employee-ownership Sunergy has attracted the best solar professionals in the industry and created a company culture of integrity, quality, and impeccable customer service. It’s no surprise that they have the state’s longest-tenured solar team which guarantees that every customer has a crew of seasoned professionals throughout all stages of their solar experience for a seamless and simple process.
“We are excited to launch a new website with the amazing Solar Calculator that will help homeowners see just how affordable and what a great investment a solar energy system can be,” stated Howard Lamb, Principal of Sunergy Systems. “Our employee-owned solar company is always looking for ways to help consumers go-solar!”
The Elite Dealer designation was awarded by SunPower to Sunergy Systems as a residential dealer who demonstrates excellence in consultation, design, finance options and customer satisfaction. They handle the solar energy process for customers including system design, permitting, installation, and backup storage. For more information visit sunergysystems.com.
About Sunergy Systems
Since 2005 Sunergy Systems has been designing, permitting and installing solar energy systems and back-up storage using the best technology and craftsmanship backed by a knowledgeable and experience of SunPower for residential applications throughout the entire Puget Sound area. With SunPower’s stellar reputation, the Washington solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs. As a SunPower Elite Dealer, Sunergy Systems provides the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce monthly electric bills. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties.
About SunPower
Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities. For more information, visit sunpower.com
