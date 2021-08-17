AG’s Office Clerkship & Internship Applications NOW OPEN

We are pleased to announce that the applications for our Fall 2021 Semester Internships & Clerkships are now open.

Internships with the AG’s Office allow students to be paired with the divisions that are of the most interest to them. These internships are unpaid, and are available for both part-time and full-time work. Interested parties should USE THIS LINK to submit an application. Internship applications are due by September 1st. Please contact AGHR@agutah.gov if you have any questions.

Clerkships with the AG’s Office are a bit different from the general internships as applicants must be current law students to be considered for a clerkship position. Additionally, our Law Clerks are paid based upon their experience (2nd year law students will be paid $14.97/hour, while 3rd year law students will make $15.78).

For a more in-depth look at the Law Clerk positions, and to submit an application, please VISIT THIS LINK. Please contact AGHR@agutah.gov if you have any questions.

