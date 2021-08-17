Carl Zeiss Leads the Global Surgical Microscope Market with Leica Microsystems, and Alcon Fighting for Larger Shares

Image-guided procedures, most of which are minimally invasive, are being utilized in ORs at an increasing rate. As technology continues to improve there is a higher demand for surgical microscopes.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

According to iData's Global Report for Surgical Microscopes, the global market was estimated at $738 million in 2020. The 2020 market value experienced a 2.9% decrease from the 2019 valuation, following COVID-19 headwinds. However, the market has started to recover moving into 2021 and is expected to exceed $887 million by 2027. This report includes unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes the ophthalmology/optometry microscope, neurosurgery/spine microscope, ENT microscope, and the plastic reconstructive surgery microscope markets. Growth in 2020 was driven mainly by natural market growth along with replacement sales. Continuous technological advances, such as 3D systems, will entice those facilities with large budgets to purchase the newest version of this equipment. The increase in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures will aid in driving unit sales growth, as will the overall increase in the number of surgical procedures being undertaken globally.

Among the many competitors within these markets, Carl Zeiss, Leica Microsystems, and Alcon are the leaders followed by Haag-Streit and Olympus. There is a multitude of other competitors analyzed within this report which have one or more products offered in this space. Carl Zeiss has been in the market for 20 years longer than Leica and thus is considered by many to be the gold standard in neurosurgical microscopes.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Exclusive Insights on the Global Market for Surgical Microscopes