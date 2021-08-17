Governor Newsom Statement on Extended Federal Support for Local Governments Participating in Project Roomkey

Published: Aug 17, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a statement commending the Biden Administration’s announcement that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will continue to fully reimburse state and local governments for Project Roomkey costs through December 31, 2021. The nation-leading program has sheltered more than 42,000 people experiencing homelessness since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Project Roomkey saves lives. California provided safe shelter to more than 42,000 homeless people during the COVID pandemic,” said Governor Newsom. “President Biden and Administrator Criswell recognize how critical this program is, and I am deeply appreciative of their leadership and partnership. Now, with 100 percent reimbursement from the federal government, California can continue our efforts to protect people experiencing homelessness and reduce the spread of COVID and its variants.”

