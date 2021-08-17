IntelliBoard Achieves Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company Status

Is proud to be a 2021 recipient of the:

Having doubled revenue in 2020 and on pace to do so again in 2021, IntelliBoard receives the prestigious honor of being named to the annual Inc.com list.

MONROE, CT, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that IntelliBoard, Inc is No. 757 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We’re extremely proud to have received this recognition from Inc. to be on their Top 5000 fastest growing privately held companies list” said Anatoliy Kochnev, CEO of IntelliBoard, Inc. “We are in great company with some amazing other businesses, and it is a testament to the hard work of our entire team that we’ve achieved such high acclaim. This recognition is sure to serve to further motivate our teams to redouble our efforts to achieve additional growth in the years ahead.”

The award recognizes companies who have a track record of gaining market share and bringing innovative solutions to their respective industries. To that end. IntelliBoard continues that momentum later this year with two milestone events. In October 2021, the IntelliCon: Your Analytics in Action conference will be held across North America/LatAm, EMEA, and APAC with three individual events covering best practices for using data to create better learning experiences. Also, the anticipated release of IntelliBoardNext will bring greater functionality and insights to users on the platform, delivering a best of breed experience for instructors and learners alike.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”



About IntelliBoard, Inc.

IntelliBoard.net offers analytic and reporting services to education communities and institutions who use Blackboard Learn, Brightspace | D2L, Canvas, and Moodle™-based LMSs. IntelliBoard extracts the statistical data collected within the LMS and various student information systems and presents this rich data on a single dashboard in the form of easy-to-read, aesthetic, and printable charts, graphs, and formatted reports. IntelliBoard has more than 60 global partners. Feel the strength of empowered learning with our purposefully built analytics for education and training. Our mantra: provide the best instantly-available, most-simplified point-and-click access to LMS data to inform your educational business decisions. For more information, visit www.intelliboard.net/ today.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.