KAYCHA LABS PARTICIPATES IN FEDERAL QUALITY ASSURANCE PROGRAM TO PROMOTE INDUSTRY STANDARDIZATION

Multi-State Cannabis & Hemp Testing Company

Working with the National Institute of Standards and Technology to create Cannabis Lab Competency Standards and improve Analyte Measurement Comparability.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaycha Labs, a leader in Cannabis and Hemp testing technologies and methods, is proud to announce its successful participation in the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Cannabis Quality Assurance Program (CannaQAP).

By taking part in CannaQAP’s Exercise 1 (potency with 17 cannabinoids) and CannaQAP’s Exercise 2 (potency, heavy metals, and moisture content) interlaboratory testing programs, Kaycha has collaborated with non-regulatory bodies and other industry entities to address the need for standardization in Cannabis and Hemp testing.

“The NIST mediated interlaboratory study is another Kaycha initiative aimed at addressing the urgent need for standardized testing protocols and reporting consistent and accurate data. The most common complaint among our clients is inconsistent reporting. And the most common concern among regulators is “potency lab shopping,” explained Stephen Goldman, Chief Science Officer at Kaycha Labs. “To ensure that the study was comprehensive, five of our lab locations participated in the CannaQAP. Our results demonstrated that cannabis labs can easily provide consistent data across state geographies and that the standardization of testing protocols will assure all industry participants that labels are accurate and can be relied upon. In addition, our efforts should assist regulators address those lab companies putting out false potency claims and/or inaccurate data to curry favor with cannabis companies.”

Chris Martinez, President of Kaycha Labs, highlighted, “Participation in the NIST Cannabis Quality Assurance Program was an obvious choice for our company. As a leading cannabis lab company with a network of labs in multiple states, it is imperative we demonstrate that our labs apply compliant and consistent testing methodologies. Assuring all industry participants, including State and Federal government regulators, that precise and consistent testing data is the norm will benefit the entire industry.”

ABOUT KAYCHA LABS: Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kaycha Labs has testing labs in California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Tennessee. Kaycha’s network of accredited labs is a recognized leader in testing precision and speed, delivering results within 48 hours with sample automation and technology innovation. Kaycha labs implements over 500 procedures and methods to test Cannabis and Hemp products using state-of-the-art equipment. These procedures and methods comply with standards set by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), International Standards Organization (ISO), United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Services, and Association of Analytical Communities (AOAC).

ABOUT National Institute of Standards and Technology: NIST is a physical sciences laboratory and non-regulatory agency of the United States Department of Commerce. NIST promotes U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards, and technology in ways that enhance economic security and improve our quality of life. NIST’s Cannabis Quality Assurance Program (CannaQAP) is being developed to help Cannabis (Hemp and Marijuana) and forensic laboratories demonstrate and improve measurement comparability and/or competence. Participation in CannaQAP informs NIST about the measurement capabilities within the Hemp and Cannabis communities and assists in the design and characterization of Cannabis reference materials.

For more information, visit KaychaLabs.com

