Afghanistan – Let’s Talk About It

August 17, 2021

You Are Not Alone

Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

If you have questions about your service or whether it was worth the sacrifices you made, you are not alone. You may feel frustrated, sad, and helpless, or filled with grief and distressed. If you have questions or need to speak with someone, there are resources available to you – many with a fellow Veteran answering the phone.

  • Veterans Crisis Line If you are having thoughts of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255, then PRESS 1 or visit http://www.veteranscrisisline.net/
    • For emergency mental health care, you can also go directly to your local VA medical center 24/7 regardless of your discharge status or enrollment in other VA health care.
  • Florida Veterans Crisis Line – If you need to speak with someone, the Florida Veteran Crisis Line is available at 1-844-MyFLVet (693-5838) or 2-1-1.
  • Vet CentersDiscuss how you feel with other Veterans in these community-based counseling centers. More than two dozen locations in Florida. 70% of Vet Center staff are Veterans. Call 1-877-927-8387 or find one near you.
  • Florida Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families – www.SaveFLVets.org
  • VA Mental Health Services Guide – This guide will help you sign up and access mental health services.
  • MakeTheConnection.net – Information, resources, and Veteran-to-Veteran videos for challenging life events and experiences with mental health issues.
  • RallyPoint – Talk to other Veterans online. Discuss: What are your feelings as the Taliban reclaim Afghanistan after 20 years of US involvement?
  • Download VA’s self-help apps – Tools to help deal with common reactions like, stress, sadness, and anxiety. You can also track your symptoms over time.
  • Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) –  Request a Peer Mentor
  • VA Women Veterans Call Center – Call or text 1-855-829-6636 (M-F 8AM – 10PM & SAT 8AM – 6:30PM ET)
  • VA Caregiver Support LineCall 1-855-260-3274 (M-F 8AM – 10PM & SAT 8AM – 5PM ET)

By working together to expand access to health care and removing barriers that may lead to a crisis by offering support and connection, we can all play a part in picking up the baton for those who fought for us. Below are additional resources for individuals who may need help themselves, loved ones needing help for their service member, and organizations who work with military-connected individuals.

