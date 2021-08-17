Afghanistan – Let’s Talk About It

August 17, 2021

You Are Not Alone

Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

If you have questions about your service or whether it was worth the sacrifices you made, you are not alone. You may feel frustrated, sad, and helpless, or filled with grief and distressed. If you have questions or need to speak with someone, there are resources available to you – many with a fellow Veteran answering the phone.

By working together to expand access to health care and removing barriers that may lead to a crisis by offering support and connection, we can all play a part in picking up the baton for those who fought for us. Below are additional resources for individuals who may need help themselves, loved ones needing help for their service member, and organizations who work with military-connected individuals.

In a Crisis