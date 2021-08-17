Route 50 Washington Avenue Utility Relocation Begins Wednesday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility relocation work on Route 50 (Washington Avenue) in Bridgeville Borough and South Fayette Township, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, August 18 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Washington Avenue between Millers Run Road (Route 50) and James Street daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late October. Additionally, lane restrictions will occur on Chartiers Street between Washington Avenue and Werner Street. Crews from Odyssey Communications will conduct temporary utility pole and aerial fiber optic cable installation work.

Motorists are advised to use caution, allow extra time, and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

