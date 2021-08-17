Northbound I-279 Parkway North Lane Restrictions Wednesday Night in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing daylight lane restrictions on northbound I-279 (Parkway North) in Ross Township, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday night, August 18 weather permitting.

Northbound I-279 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic on the bridge over Gass Road located between the Bellevue/West View (Exit 7) and Camp Horne Road (Exit 8) interchanges from 7 p.m. Wednesday night to 2 a.m. Thursday morning. PennDOT crews will conduct concrete patching on the bridge approach. No work will occur in the southbound direction.

Please use caution while driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for I-279 Parkway North traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Parkway North” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #