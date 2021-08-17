Route 428 Reopened in Venango County

​Route 428 is reopened in Oakland Township, Venango County. The roadway had been closed to through traffic from Ridgeview Road to Route 27 due to flood damage caused by heavy rains on July 18, 2021.

The repairs were made by PennDOT employees out of the Venango County facility.

