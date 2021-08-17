Learn to Hunt program opens registration for virtual waterfowl Q& A session

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a virtual program to that allows participants to ask questions from statewide experts and waterfowl hunting enthusiasts.

The Sept. 2 virtual workshop will feature sessions with DNR staff, waterfowl experts and hunters.

“For those interested in the challenge of waterfowl hunting, this virtual meeting is your chance to ask others about what it takes to become a better waterfowl hunter,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting waterfowl such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook them. They’ll also have the chance to ask questions to the panel of experts.

The course runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and is designed for participants 16 years of age and older. For more information and to begin the registration process, go to https://license. gooutdoorsiowa.com/Event/ ViewEvent.aspx?id=1958

Participants will receive a Zoom link on Sept. 2, prior to the event.

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and Delta Waterfowl. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.