Submit Release
News Search

There were 621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,668 in the last 365 days.

Applications accepted for Trees for Kids grants through Sept. 17

DES MOINES – The popular Trees for Kids grant program is accepting applications through Sept. 17.

Grants up to $2,500 are available to cover the cost of trees and mulch. All trees for this program must be planted on public property and involve youth education. To apply for the grant, go to https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Educational-Opportunities.

Applications are welcome from across the state and grants will be awarded statewide, but the following counties align with federal grant requirements and will receive first preference: Pottawattamie, Cass, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, and Page.

You just read:

Applications accepted for Trees for Kids grants through Sept. 17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.