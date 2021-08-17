Applications accepted for Trees for Kids grants through Sept. 17

DES MOINES – The popular Trees for Kids grant program is accepting applications through Sept. 17.

Grants up to $2,500 are available to cover the cost of trees and mulch. All trees for this program must be planted on public property and involve youth education. To apply for the grant, go to https://www.iowadnr.gov/ Conservation/Forestry/ Educational-Opportunities.

Applications are welcome from across the state and grants will be awarded statewide, but the following counties align with federal grant requirements and will receive first preference: Pottawattamie, Cass, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, and Page.