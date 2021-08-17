Contractor Charged with Fraud in St. Charles County

Anderson faces three felony counts of deceptive business practices. The Attorney General’s Office also has a pending civil suit against Anderson.

The charges allege that Anderson falsely promised at least three St. Charles homeowners that he would complete various interior and basement home remodeling projects in exchange for upfront payments. Despite being paid over $100,000, Anderson completed only partial substandard work, failed to deliver materials, and failed to provide refunds to consumers.

Attorney General Schmitt encourages Missourians who believe they may be the victim of consumer fraud to file a complaint with his office online, by calling 800-392-8222, or by mailing a complaint to: Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Complaint Unit, P.O. Box 899, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102.

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Criminal charges are not evidence of a crime.