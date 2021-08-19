Nano Live Tech and the Cannabis Industry

Nano Live Tech

Nano Live Tech and Cannabis

We at Nano Live Tech are happy to extend our services to the ever growing cannabis industry” — Ricky Brava

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The total U.S. economic impact from marijuana sales in 2021 is expected to reach $92 billion. That being said protecting your grow is of the utmost importance.

"We at Nano Live Tech are happy to extend our services to the ever growing cannabis industry," says Ricky Brava, Co-Founder of Nano Live Tech.

INTRODUCTION

While indoor and outdoor cannabis cultivators face some of the same obstacles, others are more specific to either an indoor or outdoor growing environment. We will examine the main challenges facing indoor operations. We will discuss them as Nano Live Tech helps in all these important areas.

TEMPERATURE AND HUMIDITY

Cannabis thrives in warmer climates, which must be artificially duplicated in the indoor grow environment. Proper temperature and humidity are important factors when growing top-drawer cannabis, and optimum conditions evolve during the plant life cycle. Nano Live Tech ensures temperature and humidity levels are properly adjusted and maintained for optimal growth.

VENTILATION AND AIR CIRCULATION

Proper air circulation is imperative for growing high-quality, potent cannabis. The plants will also require an infusion of new, fresh air entering the grow room in order to grow under ideal conditions. The removal of old air is also necessary, and a competent grower can accomplish both with ventilation ducts and forced-air systems. Nano Live Tech literally refreshes the air in its environment thus cleaning it. Think continuous fresh clean air for your grow.

ODOR CONTROL

Cannabis emits strong odors, there is no denying that fact. While some strains are more pungent than others, all of them can alter the olfactory landscape if grown in large quantities. Some cities even find it necessary to enact air purification legislation for cannabis growers. Nano Live Tech eliminates bad odors while it cleans, 24/7.

DISEASE AND PEST PREVENTION

Powdery mildew can strike a number of plant species and results from various fungi species. Indoors, spider mites are the most common pest that will impact a grow. They can be a serious nuisance, and a challenge to eliminate. Nano Live Tech prevents mold and mildew and the worst impacts of pests.

LIGHTING

Indoor cultivators must rely on artificial lighting to grow their plants. Without proper lighting, plants will cease to grow, and less than-optimal lighting will result in low production and inferior flower. Nano Live Tech uses UV-A lighting for its photocatalytic activation, this will not have any negative effect on your grow.

"We are consistently expanding our global network thus helping businesses grow and keeping people safe," mentioned Marc Gold, Co-Founder of Nano Live Tech.

ABOUT

Nano Live Tech is a Veteran Owned Business.

Nano Live Tech Protects Your Family And Workplace From Airborne Viruses And Pathogens.

NANO LIVE TECH'S Installation of the MACOMA™ FN NANO® Photocatalytic Air Disinfection System Converts Any Room Into A “GIANT AIR PURIFIER”

0% financing is available for qualified clients.

-Eliminates SARS-CoV-2 The Virus That Causes Covid-19

-Eliminates MRSA And Other Deadly Pathogens

-EPA Registered Air Purification / Disinfection System

-Prevents Mold And Mildew

-Non Toxic | No Chemicals | No Machines

-One Application Lasts 10 Years | Cost Effective Long Lasting Solution

-Patented And Made In The USA

Nano Live Tech introduction