Nano Live Tech has a Successful Launch in New York City

Nano Live Tech This facility is protected by Nano Live Tech La Tiendita Taqueria NYC. New York City's Safest Restaurant

Today All Restaurants Have to be Concerned With Covid-19 and Other Harmful Viruses.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

We live in a world of uncertainty.

We are all being attacked by a pandemic that may last longer than we all thought possible.

We hope everyone is doing the right thing by being careful and following the CDC guidelines.

Thanks to modern science we are now able to add security against Covid and other harmful viruses.

When Jorge Silva, General Manager of the trending Astoria, Queens restaurant "La Tiendita Taqueria NYC" was approached by Ricky Brava regarding Nano Live Tech he was automatically intrigued.



After researching the system Nano Live Tech offers he made the decision to move forward and have the NLT team install the patented system in his restaurant.

"For us the safety of our staff and clients is number one," says Jorge Silva.

The restaurant is already known for its great food and drinks, so now being protected by Nano Live Tech was the next logical choice.

"Having a system that cleans the air you breath non-stop for at least ten years straight, with no chemicals and no machines is a modern day miracle," says Ricky Brava, Co-Founder of Nano Live Tech.

"Imagine being able to eat and drink while being protected by a system that kills Covid and disinfects all of your air? Well that's exactly what we offer," mentioned Marc Gold, Co-Founder of Nano Live Tech.



ABOUT NANO LIVE TECH

https://nanolivetech.com/

Nano Live Tech is a Veteran owned company.

Nano Live Tech proudly installs the Macoma FN Nano Photocatalytic Air Disinfection System. A system that is perfect for restaurants, day-cares, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels, residential spaces, and much more.

At Nano Live Tech, after countless hours of research, exploration, and due diligence, we know we offer the most effective system available on the market, which is also the most effective EPA registered 3 part patented system.

Part 1 consists of a translucent non toxic film that's applied to an entire facility or a space's ceilings.

Parts 2 & 3 is our patented fixture which provides UV-A light (the good Uv) and a small internal fan which provides mild air turbulence to circulate your space's air.

This process kills 99.9% of all bacteria, virus, molds, mildews and VOCs on contact.

It even eliminates bad odors!

It’s 100% non toxic and completely safe for your family, pets, and employees!

HOW DOES IT WORK?

The process is pretty simple, the UVA lights activate the nanoparticles on the installed ceiling film creating the photo catalytic process.

The air disruption causes the air to circulate constantly bringing the bad air up to the ceiling. The bad air particles come in contact with the ceiling and the bad air is instantly killed, disinfecting the air, (think bug zapper)

A one time application lasts 10 years without any intervention.

This solution is for both commercial and residential applications.

0% financing is available for qualified clients.

"La Tiendita Taqueria NYC" is located in the heart of Astoria, 37-06 30th Avenue, Queens, NY 11103

https://latienditataqueria.com/astoria-newyork/



