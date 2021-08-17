1 Percent Lists Has Been Ranked the 3rd Fastest Growing Real Estate Brokerage in America on the Inc. 5000 for 2021
1 Percent Lists Ranks #441 of all businesses on the 2021 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,114 Percent GrowthCOVINGTON, LA, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that 1 Percent Lists is No.441 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Although 1 Percent Lists ranks #441 on the Inc 5000 of the fastest growing private companies, they are the 3rd fastest growing real estate broker in America.
“You can make more by charging less. Disruption is here and finally it is time to end the group think that exists with real estate agents and brokers. It is time to work less hard because you have a REAL value proposition that allows you to DO MORE DEALS! It is time to stop valuing yourself on what you charge per deal. It is time to start valuing yourself on how profitable you are on an annual basis. There is a better way for real estate agents and it does not have to be becoming an employee. Embrace REAL value for your clients and it will lead you to a level of work life balance and profitability that you never thought possible.” ~Grant Clayton Founder and CEO of 1 Percent Lists.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
About 1 Percent Lists:
1 Percent Lists is a full service, discount real estate broker that provides a full service real estate experience for a fraction of the cost of traditional real estate brokers. Leveraging technology and streamlined processes, 1 Percent Lists is able to list homes for sale for 1 Percent of the sales price, saving home sellers thousands of dollars in real estate commissions.
In 2020, 1 Percent Lists started franchising their unique real estate business model and now have real estate franchises in seven states and experiencing exponential growth.
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue.
