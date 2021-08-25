Avaamo releases inaugural State of Contact Center AI report
The report analyzed 2 billion human and automated contact center interactions across 18 countries.LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo, the leading provider of Conversational AI, released the State of Contact Center AI Market 2021, a first-of-its-kind research report analyzing customer interaction data to identify how expectations have changed in a post pandemic world. The report also analyzed how agent interactions vs. automated interactions (using AI) is viewed by users and is transforming traditional contact center KPIs.
Methodology
Instead of relying on traditional survey-based research and the endemic issues of survey design, selective participation and extreme response bias, this report analysed “actual” interactions rather than survey inputs; diving deep into the customer behavioural data and real time interaction preferences to understand the ongoing CX transformation.
Key findings
Zero Call Waiting (ZCW) matters, AHT does not:
The pandemic has forced us to confront the ultimate reality of contact center metrics. 90% of the customers rate immediate response as important. Customer wait has become the defining factor for CSAT. Wait time of 4 mins results in abandonment rate increasing by 25%.
It’s not the Channel, but the Experience that counts:
Customers’ acceptance of self-service and automation has increased. Customers are frustrated by inconsistent experience across channels. AI automation in multi-channel environment drives 20% increase in CSAT scores.
Customers are embracing AI-in-the-Loop, if it reduces wait time:
67% of customers prefer self-service than speaking to a human agent. The research revealed that Contact Center AI automation increases NPS scores by 25%.
Domain creates Differentiation:
The data reveals that Contact Center AI technology that offer domain-ready AI models and workflows accelerate time-to value. Whether its claims processing, vaccine scheduling or HR onboarding, domain-based Contact Center AI technology delivers 60% reduction in go-live time for automation projects and 23% reduction in live agent transfer.
It doesn’t take a Village to deploy AI:
The study analyzed successful Contact Center AI deployments, from pre-implementation to go live and identified key factors that accelerate time to value. Deploying pre-built AI models reduces implementation time to 6-8 weeks. Pre-built integration to existing contact center infrastructure reduces implementation cost by 20%.
