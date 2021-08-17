Sen. Bill Eigel Congratulates Francis Howell Middle School for Missouri Gold Star School Recognition

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, congratulates Francis Howell Middle School for being named a 2021 Missouri Gold Star School.

The Missouri Gold Star Program was established by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in 1991 to recognize high achieving schools in the state. This program follows the same guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Education for their National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. To be eligible for the Missouri Gold Star Program, schools must also apply to the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.

“I am consistently impressed with the schools in the 23rd Senatorial District, and once again, a school in our community has been named a Missouri Gold Star School,” Sen. Eigel said. “I am proud to congratulate the teachers and staff of Francis Howell Middle School. These educators are more than deserving of this prestigious award, and our community is a better place because of their hard work and dedication to providing a world-class learning environment for the students of Francis Howell Middle School. Congratulations again on winning this impressive award, and keep up the good work.”

Francis Howell Middle School is one of eight schools in the state recognized as a Missouri Gold Star School.

