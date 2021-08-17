Submit Release
Webcast: The Case for Outbound Sales & How to Multiply Money Using an SDR Team

Hear from outbound sales gurus with over 23 years experience in inside sales and currently managing 110 reps conducting 25,000 activities/ day for 60+ clients

NEW YORK, NEW YORK , USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing sales, especially in the current environment, has its challenges. Lead generation has changed, and even with a good flow of leads, you need the right resources to engage & convert opportunities in a low risk, scalable way.

So many of our provider members are struggling with lead generation and sales, due to this "new normal", risk-averse buyers, lack of events and face-to-face engagement or failed marketing efforts.

Enter Dan Goodstein, go-to-market advisor and President of three technology associations focused on automation, AI & digital transformation, with Andrew Jacoby, our outbound sales & lead generation guru with over 23 years experience in inside sales and currently overseeing outbound sales and SDR teams for 60+ clients, including 110 reps conducting 25,000 sales activities each day.

In this webinar you will learn-
1) Why adding an outbound sales function at your company could be the most profitable thing you do this year
2) What are the factors that contribute to a successful outbound sales program
3) How to think about the processes involved in outbound sales
4) Typical stats, conversion rates & ROI equation

Register Here to join us 8/26 or get access to the recorded session.

Produced by the Institute for Robotic Process Automation & AI (IRPA AI)'s Sales & Marketing Solutions group.

Daniel Goodstein
IRPA AI & Digital Enterprise Institute
+1 631-282-8882
