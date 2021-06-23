Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
IRPA AI's New E-Book/Primer Provides a Comprehensive Guide to Intelligent Automation

IRPA AI & Digital Enterprise Institute

Your Gateway to the software automation, AI & digital transformation marketplace.

The Institute for RPA & AI (IRPA AI), Thomas H. Lee, and PwC Produced A Primer for Business Executives Seeking to Shift Beyond Basic RPA

Business leaders within the IRPA AI membership have made it clear that they are seeking a comprehensive yet convenient guide that is practical and light on acronyms and tech jargon”
— Daniel Goodstein, President IRPA AI
NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of technology, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation can seem daunting and extremely overwhelming for those who are not educated in advanced technologies. On the other hand, as the world changes, we need modern solutions to match. Business owners and executives are sitting amid a new era of innovation, with new technologies advancing the market every day. The Institute for Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence (IRPA AI) in association with PwC and Thomas H. Lee Partners, is proud to announce the launch of the 2021 Intelligent Automation E-Book, dedicated to bridging the gap between modern businesses and knowledge-work technology.

In 2015, IRPA AI produced the industry's first RPA Primer which was referenced by thousands of early adopters as the spark of their automation journey. 6+ years later, the industry has evolved and based on requests from countless members, IRPA AI has released version 2.0 of their Automation Primer: Intelligent Automation. In partnership with PwC & Thomas H. Lee's automation fund, the Intelligent Automation primer has been updated from the original RPA primer and is a quick reference guide to all things Intelligent Automation for anyone looking to start or scale an automation program and wanting to leverage the power of integrating RPA and AI.

“Business leaders within the IRPA AI membership have made it clear that they are seeking a comprehensive yet convenient guide that is practical and light on acronyms and tech jargon," says Daniel Goodstein, President of IRPA AI. "This new Intelligent Automation Primer was designed for business execs seeking to make key business decisions around advanced automation and this is the first in a series of resources available for executives, which includes access to our community of clients, industry experts & training/certifications in this area.”

As businesses continue to navigate this dynamic landscape, executives are eagerly turning to industry leaders like IRPA AI, to help them wrap their minds around the nuanced industry of RPA & AI. Produced with members in mind, the 2021 Intelligent Automation E-book provides a tangible gateway into knowledge work technology for businesses in various industry niches.

“Interest in intelligent automation has skyrocketed in the past 24 months. AI and 'AI as a service' has moved center stage in the hyper-automation and digital transformation discussion,” added Frank Casale, IRPA AI's Founder and co-producer of the ebook. Casale, in collaboration with leaders at PwC & Thomas H. Lee, set out to provide this long-anticipated clarity, strategic direction, and transparent guidance through an easy-to-follow 50-page E-Book.

To access and download the eBook, visit the Institute for Robotic Process Automation & Artificial Intelligence at: http://irpaai.com/


About IRPA AI

The Institute for Robotic Process Automation & Artificial Intelligence (IRPA AI) is an independent professional association and knowledge forum for the buyers, sellers, influencers, and analysts of software automation, RPA & AI. IRPA AI is the go-to global network and membership organization dedicated to exuding best practices, spearheading the latest trends, and networking for business and tech execs interested in RPA, Intelligent Automation, and Artificial Intelligence.

Daniel Goodstein
IRPA AI & Digital Enterprise Institute
