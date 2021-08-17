Fraser Trains Minnesota State Fair Staff on Sensory Issues
Fraser, Minnesota’s largest and most experienced provider of autism services, is joining the fair to support people with sensory processing difficulties.
Those who feel overwhelmed can now take a break in the Fraser sensory space and make the fair into a positive experience.”RICHFIELD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraser, Minnesota’s largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental health services, is joining the Minnesota State Fair to provide support to people with sensory processing difficulties.
— Gina Gibson, Fraser Sensory Inclusion Specialist
People who have sensory sensitivities experience sensations as either more or less intense than the rest of us. They may find the sights, smells, noise, bright lights and crowds of the fair overwhelming. Sensory processing difficulties are common for individuals with autism, but other people also experience sensory sensitivity.
Fraser Sensory Inclusion Specialist Gina Gibson has trained Minnesota State Fair guest services and information booth staff to notice signs of sensory overload at the fair. She has also shown them techniques to provide support, including directing individuals to The Fraser Sensory Building. The building features a take-a-break sensory space and will be staffed by Fraser-trained sensory support volunteers, who can help individuals regulate with tools and techniques like weighted blankets and shoulder wraps, calming music, floor cushions, an exercise ball and fidget toys.
“Those who feel overwhelmed can now take a break in the Fraser sensory space and make the fair into a positive experience. Having the Fraser Sensory Building at the fair also increases awareness about sensory issues in the community,” says Gibson.
Fairgoers can visit the Fraser Sensory Building on Cosgrove St., between Dan Patch Ave. and Wright Ave, adjacent to the wheelchair rentals and Home Improvement Building. The building will be open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Aug. 26 to Sept. 6. The Fraser Sensory Building will also feature games, giveaways, educational resources, special guests and information about employment opportunities.
Fraser is the premier provider of a continuum of evidence-based services that help individuals navigate autism, mental health and diverse needs at every stage of life. The nonprofit provides education, employment, healthcare and housing that helps clients thrive from infancy through adulthood. Visit www.fraser.org to learn more.
