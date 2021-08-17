Win a Chance to See Virginia’s Elk

Win a trip for 4 and have a special guided tour with DWR staff to see the bugling elk of southwest Virginia! A randomly selected winner will win: A 2-night stay at a cabin at Breaks Interstate Park Each cabin features a covered front porch with rocking chairs and a furnished lake front back deck overlooking Laurel Lake.

A meal voucher to the Rhododendron Restaurant at the Breaks Interstate Park The Rhododendron Restaurant offers a broad menu selection along with breathtaking views of the gorge from our floor-to-ceiling windows.

A guided tour by DWR staff to see the Virginia elk

A pair of binoculars and a welcome gift basket with SWAG from our partners

How to Enter

Choose one of our special donation options to gain entry into the Explore the Wild Sweepstakes. There is no limit to how many times an individual may enter. You must be 18 years of age or older to be eligible to win.

The Explore the Wild Sweepstakes closes on September 17, 2021 and the randomly selected winner will be notified via email and announced on DWR’s website and social media channels.

The sweepstakes winner will be given the option of selecting either Saturday October 2 through Sunday, October 3, 2021 or Saturday, October 9 through Sunday, October 10, 2021, for their stay and tour dates.

Project Goals

All proceeds from the sweepstakes will go towards our Restore the Wild initiative and specifically be used for elk habitat restoration and viewing work at Breaks Interstate Park.

Phase 1: Control of invasive shrubs on project area to promote diversity of habitat structure and forage composition for elk and other wildlife.

Estimated Funding Goal: $7,500

Phase 2: Conversion of non-native grass species to a high-diversity native plant species composition promote a native composition of grass and herbaceous species that will provide cover and forage for elk and other wildlife.

Estimated Funding Goal: $3,500

Phase 3: Install infrastructure (parking areas, barriers, interpretive signage, etc.) to promote wildlife viewing access to the project area.

Estimated Funding Goal: $10,500

Are you ready to help us meet our project goals and possibly win the experience of a lifetime?

